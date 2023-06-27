List of 12 Electric Cargo Bike Companies in the World 2023

Electric Cargo Bike Industry in World:

An electric cargo bike is a bicycle designed for carrying goods or passengers with the assistance of an electric motor. It is more eco-friendly, sleek, lightweight, faster, and offers superior stability, which minimizes adverse ecological, social, and economic effects. Additionally, it is portable, smooth, cost-effective, and an easy-to-ride transportation medium, due to which it is extensively used by riders for covering short distances in urban areas. It produces less greenhouse gas emissions, has a lower running cost, and can travel faster in the cities. It is widely available in various shapes and sizes, ranging from smaller models that can carry a few packages to larger models that can transport several passengers or bulky items.

List of Electric Cargo Bike Companies in the World:

Accell Group N.V

Amsterdam Bicycle Company

Butchers & Bicycles Ltd

CERO Inc

Kalkhoff Werke GmbH

Giant Bicycles

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Rad Power Bikes Inc

Riese & Müller GmbH

Worksman Cycles

Xtracycle Cargo Bikes

Yuba Bicycles

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-cargo-bike-market/requestsample

How Big is the Electric Cargo Bike Market ? :

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 1.9 Billion

US$ 1.9 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 3.7 Billion

US$ 3.7 Billion Growth Rate: 11.8%

11.8% Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Electric Cargo Bike Industry Growth and Future Demand Analysis:

The growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly transportation is driving the global market. Moreover, numerous favorable government initiatives promoting renewable energy adoption and environmentally acceptable transportation options are impelling the major companies to manufacture cost-efficient, energy-efficient, and low-emission vehicles, which is creating a positive market outlook.

Besides, the extensive utilization of e-commerce platforms has facilitated the widespread adoption of electric cargo bikes in logistic companies to offer last-mile delivery services, thus supporting the market. Other factors, such as rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities by key players and changing consumer preferences are also influencing the market.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:134 N 4th St.

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States