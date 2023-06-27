List of 13 Home Healthcare Companies in the World 2023

Home Healthcare Industry in World:

Home healthcare involves numerous medical or non-medical professional services that allow caregivers to offer several nursing, medical, and physical therapies to patients in residential settings to treat injuries or diseases. It uses mobility care, therapeutic diagnostic, medical kits, and common dose administration equipment as standard devices that are used in rehabilitation, infusion, and respiratory therapies. Home healthcare is more cost-effective and comfortable than hospitals, providing better treatment outcomes and intensive care. As a result, it is extensively used by clinics, hospitals, and sole traders.

List of Home Healthcare Companies in the World:

A&D Company Limited

Addus HomeCare Corporation

Amedisys Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc

Becton Dickinson and Company

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

McKesson Corporation

Medline Industries LP

OMRON Healthcare Inc. (Omron Corporation)

ResMed Inc

How Big is the Home Healthcare Market ? :

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 360.2 Billion

US$ 360.2 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 599.9 Billion

US$ 599.9 Billion Growth Rate: 9.02%

9.02% Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Home Healthcare Industry Upcoming Trends and Future Demand Analysis:

The growing prevalence of various chronic and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), on account of the increasing cases of communicable diseases amongst individuals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is primarily augmenting the home healthcare market. Furthermore, the rising need for effective treatments at reduced hospitalization costs, such as telehealth, and the escalating shortages of intensive care units (ICUs) in hospitals are positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of numerous home healthcare monitoring technologies, including pulse oximeters and temperature and blood pressure assessment solutions, and the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), point-of-care devices, and wearable gadgets are also bolstering the global market.

Moreover, the continuous development of at-home diagnostics kits with self-administered testing solutions and the increasing consumer awareness regarding their easy availability are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the leading companies, such as A&D Company Limited, Addus HomeCare Corporation, Amedisys Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, etc., are entering into strategic partnerships to expand their consumer base, which is further catalyzing market growth. Additionally, the expanding health care infrastructure, favorable government reimbursements, and the emergence of home nursing care systems are expected to drive the home healthcare market in the coming years.

