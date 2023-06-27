List of 15 Connected Car Companies in the World 2023

Connected Car Industry in World:

Connected cars refer to the vehicles equipped with advanced communication technologies and internet connectivity to facilitate the exchange of information via various transmission channels. They are designed to offer enhanced convenience to users, improved car performance, and efficient interaction of the transport system with its surroundings to notify prompts regarding parking space availability and prevent road accidents. Connected cars provide alarm emergency services and real-time traffic alerts to the driver in case of an unfortunate circumstance. In addition to this, these alerts and signals further aid in improving the overall traffic performance and road safety management while ensuring optimal driving comfort.

List of Connected Car Companies in the World:

AT&T Inc

Audi AG (Volkswagen AG)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Continental AG

Ford Motor Company

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Qualcomm Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sierra Wireless

Tesla Inc

TomTom NV

Valeo

Verizon Communications Inc

Vodafone Group Plc

How Big is the Connected Car Market ? :

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 74.0 Billion

US$ 74.0 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 179.4 Billion

US$ 179.4 Billion Growth Rate: 14.8%

14.8% Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Connected Car Industry Trends and Future Demand Analysis:

The escalating demand for in-vehicle safety solutions is among the primary factors driving the connected car market. Besides this, the integration of automobiles with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for mapping road obstacles and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) to enable safe braking is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, continual developments in the manufacturing of advanced suspension systems by the leading companies, such as AT&T Inc., Audi AG (Volkswagen AG), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Continental AG, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Qualcomm Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Tesla Inc., etc., are also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the introduction of 5G connectivity and the extensive utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-to-machine (M2M) interconnectivity between several vehicles are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In addition to this, the growing popularity of luxury cars among individuals with inflating disposable income levels is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the emerging trend of digitization across the automotive sector is anticipated to propel the connected car market over the forecasted period.

