Lithium Carbonate Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Lithium Carbonate (CLi2O3) is the carbonate salt of lithium. It’s classed as a soft alkali metal which is an antimanic and hematopoietic. It is a mood-stabilizing agent from the psychological class of drugs (mood stabilizers or anti-manic agents) which helps treat problems such as bipolar disorder, depression, and acute manic episodes.

Request for Real-Time Lithium Carbonate Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/lithium-carbonate-price-trends/pricerequest

It has several benefits, like fewer instances of manic episodes and reduced signs of exaggerated feelings of well-being, anxiousness, others trying to harm one, fast/loud speech, irritability and aggressive/negative behaviours.

Key Details About the Lithium Carbonate Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Lithium Carbonate price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Lithium Carbonate Price Trend, including India Lithium Carbonate price, USA Lithium Carbonate price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Lithium Carbonate Price Trend:

Lithium Carbonate is primarily a mood-stabilizing agent used in the medical sector for the treatment of mental disorders like bipolar disorder. Furthermore, it is used in various products like rechargeable batteries for powering electric vehicles, portable medical devices, and smartphones, and for making ceramic and glass due to its bonding properties which form vibrant, durable glazes, heat-resistant oven glasses and sealants.

Together with other alkali metal carbonates, it can be used to make carbon dioxide detectors which are life-saving devices, and upon being combined with aluminium, it forms alloys that are used in the aeronaval industry, which contributes to the market’s expansion. Also, it is employed in the construction industry for curing and densifying concrete, adhesives and flooring screeds.

Key Players:

Tianqi Lithium

Targray

News & Recent Development

7 March 2023- China’s lithium carbonate market is expected to make a recovery in demand after the latest incentive measures, which will boost the sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) significantly.

Related Reports:

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Amanda Williams

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA