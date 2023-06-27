Lithium-ion Battery Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Lithium-ion Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global lithium-ion battery market size reached US$ 45.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 93.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during 2023-2028.

Lithium-ion Battery Market Overview:

A lithium-ion battery is a rechargeable energy storage device composed of lithium ions that move between two electrodes during charge and discharge cycles. It is composed of organic electrolytes, graphite anodes, and lithium manganese oxide cathodes. It is lightweight and helps store and deliver large amounts of energy efficiently. It possesses a higher charge storage per unit mass and unit volume with low self-discharge rates. It is widely used in consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearable devices, providing reliable and long-lasting power. Besides this, with its versatile applications and technological advancements, lithium-ion battery is gaining immense traction in modern-day energy storage solutions.

Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Trends:

The rapid proliferation of portable consumer electronics and the increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EVs) are fueling the market expansion. Additionally, the increasing inclination of individuals towards smartphones, tablets, and laptops is escalating the need for advanced and high-performance lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, stringent regulations and government initiatives promoting clean and sustainable energy solutions are accelerating the demand for lithium-ion batteries in the renewable energy sector. The integration of lithium-ion battery systems with solar and wind power installations offers efficient energy storage and management.

Additionally, technological advancements in battery chemistry and design are improving the energy density, safety, and lifespan of lithium-ion batteries, making them more reliable and cost-effective. Furthermore, the growing focus of leading players on research and development (R&D) activities to introduce products with enhanced battery performance, reduced costs, and increasing production capacity is expected to further propel the lithium-ion battery market. Moreover, increasing investments and collaborations among key industry players are favoring the market growth.

Top Lithium ion Battery Manufacturers in World:

A123 Systems LLC

AESC SDI CO.,LTD

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD.

Toshiba Corporation

Amperex Technology Limited

BAK Group

Blue Energy Limited

BYD Company Ltd.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock CO.,LTD.

Valence Technology, Inc.

SK innovation Co., Ltd

Hitachi, Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Energy Storage

Others

Breakup by Power Capacity:

0 to 3000mAh

3000mAh to 10000mAh

10000mAh to 60000mAh

More than 60000mAh

Breakup by Product Type:

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Others (Li-ion Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide and Li-ion Titanate Oxide)

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

