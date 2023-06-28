Live Chat Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size & Analysis 2023-2028

The latest research study “Live Chat Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global live chat software industry.

Is the live chat software market good for investment or future trends?

The global live chat software market size reached US$ 986 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,600 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2023-2028.

What is the live chat software market?

Live chat software is an online service that provides instant customer support and information. It enables organizations to interact with website visitors in real-time and allows individuals to communicate with customer service representatives directly through a live chat window within the browser. It provides several benefits, such as quick responses, minimal wait time, proactive and omnichannel support, personalized customer experience, and chat archiving features. It also offers reporting and analytics to help companies capture leads and optimize customer support while improving customer loyalty and overall sales. As a result, live chat software is widely used by enterprises across various industries, including e-commerce, retail, healthcare, automotive, real estate, information technology (IT), travel and tourism, education, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

What is the drivers of change in trends for the live chat software market:

The escalating demand for enhanced customer services represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, significant growth in the e-commerce sector due to the emerging trend of online shopping and rising internet penetration is another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, there has been a substantial shift from offline distribution channels to online retail platforms due to the implementation of lockdowns amid the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In line with this, the growing usage of e-commerce platforms for the sale and purchase of consumer goods has augmented the demand for live chat software to provide 24×7 customer support, handle queries, and resolve other issues.

Global Live Chat Software Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Comm100 Network Corporation, Freshdesk Inc. (Freshworks Inc.), Kayako, LiveChat Inc., Liveperson Inc., Logmein Inc., Provide Support LLC, Pure Chat Inc., SnapEngage LLC and Zendesk Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, deployment type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Informational Live Chat Systems

Customer Service Live Chat Systems

Sales Live Chat Systems

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Application:

BFSI

IT and Consulting

Retail and E-commerce

Travel and Hospitality

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

