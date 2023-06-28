Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market Size, Share, Global Industry Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, The global low voltage DC circuit breaker market size reached US$ 1.68 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.23 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.68% during 2023-2028.

What is low voltage DC circuit breaker?

A low-voltage DC circuit breaker is a crucial component in electrical systems that operate on low-voltage direct current (DC). It protects the system from overcurrent and short circuit faults, thus ensuring safety, and preventing damage to the connected devices. Designed specifically for DC power, these circuit breakers interrupt abnormal current flows to avoid excessive heating and arcing. They come in different types, including thermal, magnetic, or a combination of both, offering enhanced protection. These circuit breakers are available in various types and configurations, such as thermal, magnetic, or a combination of both. Low-voltage DC circuit breakers are widely used in applications, such as solar power systems, battery banks, automotive electronics, and marine installations, for ensuring the safety and reliability of DC-powered electrical networks.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the low-voltage DC circuit breaker industry?

The widespread adoption of DC-powered systems, such as solar power systems, electric vehicles (EVs), and data centers, represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the extensive utilization of renewable energy sources including solar and wind power is contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, such as the increasing focus on energy efficiency, ongoing advancements in circuit breaker technologies, including the development of solid-state DC circuit breakers, and strict safety regulations, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co. Ltd. (Fuji Electric Co.Ltd.)

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Air Circuit Breaker

Molded Case Circuit Breaker

Others

Breakup by Application:

Battery System

Data Centers

Solar Energy

Transportation

Others

Breakup by End User:

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

