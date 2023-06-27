Low Voltage Electric Motor Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Low Voltage Electric Motor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global low voltage electric motor market size reached US$ 14.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

Low Voltage Electric Motor Industry Outlook:

A low-voltage electric motor is a type of electric motor that operates on a relatively low-voltage power supply. It comprises various components, including a commutator, brushes, stator, rotor, windings, terminals, bearings, shaft, casing, air gap, pulley drive, and yoke. It also consists of poles that produce sufficient energetic magnetic flux to facilitate constant and effective rotation. It can function at voltage levels below 1,000 volts and has become indispensable in modern society, powering a wide array of devices and equipment. It offers exceptional versatility, efficiency, and reliability and is built to withstand demanding operating conditions, ensuring stable performance over extended periods. It is capable of enduring mechanical stresses, vibrations, and temperature variations without compromising its functionality.

Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Industry Demand:

At present, the increasing demand for low voltage electric motors as they are durable, require minimum maintenance and are available in compact sizes represents one of the crucial factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, the rising utilization of various electronic appliances, such as washing machines, microwaves, dishwashers, and vacuum cleaners, to complete various household chores is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing integration of low-voltage electric motors in automated machinery and robotic systems employed for industrial operations is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable motors due to rising environmental awareness is supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), as they eliminate the use of fossil fuels and help in lowering the impacts of air pollution, is strengthening the growth of the market.

Key Players Included in Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Research Report:

ABB

Siemens

WEG

TECO E&M

Regal Beloit

Leroy-Somer

Shandong Huali

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Hyosung Corporation

NIDEC

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup By Efficiency:

Standard Efficiency

High Efficiency

Premium Efficiency

Super Premium Efficiency Motors

Breakup By Application:

Pumps And Fans

Compressors

Other Applications

Breakup By End-use:

Commercial Hvac

Food

Beverage And Tobacco Industry

Mining Industry

Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

