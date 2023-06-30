Lubricant Additives Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global lubricant additives market size reached US$ 16.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Lubricant Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global lubricant additives market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Lubricant additives are chemical compounds that are added to base oils to enhance their performance and improve their properties. They help to improve the lubricant’s ability to lubricate, reduce friction, and prevent wear and tear of the machinery parts. They are also used to maintain the required physical properties, such as viscosity at all temperatures and operating conditions, thus providing adequate flow and viscosity of the engine oil in all situations. Additionally, they help to protect against corrosion and oxidation, which can cause significant damage to the machinery parts. They are widely adopted across industrial machinery, automotive, marine, food and beverage, construction, and aerospace industry. Some common lubricant additives include anti-wear agents, detergents, dispersants, antioxidants, anti-corrosion agents, and friction modifiers.

Market Trends:

The growing demand for lubricant additives from the automotive industry is driving the global market. This can be supported by the rising sales of passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. Moreover, the increasing use of marine and aircraft transportation and improved pollution regulations in conjunction with fuel economy standards are contributing to the overall demand. Apart from this, numerous major companies are heavily investing in developing various lubricating oil additive packages based on OEM engine blueprints and technical lubricant requirements, providing a boost to the market. In line with this, the development of new and advanced lubricant additives, such as bio-based additives, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by the expanding industrial sector and rapid urbanization.

Furthermore, with the increasing focus on reducing emissions and improving air quality, the governments of several countries are implementing stringent regulations for emissions control, thereby creating a positive market outlook. Along with this, the growing demand for renewable energy, such as wind and solar power, is augmenting the demand for lubricants and additives as they help in improving the performance and efficiency of the renewable energy system. Besides, the rising demand for high-performance industrial lubricants, particularly in the manufacturing and processing industries, is fostering the demand across the globe. Moreover, the wide adoption of lubricant additives in expanding food and beverage industry for packaging and processing is impacting the market favorably.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Chevron Corp.

Afton Chemical Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Infineum International Limited

BASF SE

BRB International BV

Wuxi South Petroleum Additive Co.

Croda Lubricants

DOG Chemie

Dorf Ketal

Dover Chemical

Eni SpA.

Evonik Industries AG

Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives Co. Ltd

King Industries Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Dispersants

Viscosity Index Improvers

Detergents

Antiwear and Antioxidants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Friction Modifiers

Emulsifiers

Breakup by End-Use:

Automotive Lubricant

Metalworking Fluid

Industrial Engine Oil

Process Oil

Grease

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail

Institutional

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

