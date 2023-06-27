Luxury Car Market Share, Size, Trends, Value, Industry Overview, Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Luxury Car Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global luxury car market size reached US$ 424.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 565.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2023-2028.

What are Luxury cars?

Luxury cars are premium vehicles equipped with technologically advanced features such as entertainment systems, integrated seat massagers, cameras, maps, automatic safety features, and upgraded suspension and engines. Some standard features in luxury cars include an anti-kidnapping heartbeat monitor, jump seat, trunk hinges, top speed key, starlight headliner, gear selector, pop-up tweeters, and air vent slats, among others. In addition to this, they exhibit high-quality interiors that provide enhanced ease and comfort to drivers and passengers, due to which they cost significantly more than economy or mid-sized cars.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the luxury car industry?

The changing consumer preferences toward luxury cars, rising disposable incomes, and substantial increase in tangible luxury offerings within a vehicle are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, escalating demand for sustainable and eco-friendly electric luxury vehicles due to growing environmental concerns among the masses and the implementation of stringent emission norms are positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of next-generation smart mobility technologies, such as personal voice assistance, autonomous driving, and retina recognition, combined with the integration of intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT), is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding popularity of pre-owned luxury vehicles on account of affordability, lower entry prices, and annual maintenance contracts is aiding in market expansion.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

AB Volvo,

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding Plc,

BMW AG,

Daimler AG,

Ferrari N.V.,

Nissan Motor Company Ltd.,

Tesla Inc,

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Hatchback

Sedan

Sports Utility Vehicle

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

Electric

Breakup by Price Range:

Entry-Level

Mid-Level

High-End

Ultra

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

