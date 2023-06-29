Luxury Furniture Market Statistical Analysis, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global luxury furniture market size reached US$ 23.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Luxury Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global luxury furniture market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Luxury furniture represent movable articles that are produced by skilled craftsmen utilizing superior quality materials and designed with zero margins for error. They are customized for kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, outdoor spaces, etc., and are widely available in several types, such as wood, metal, glass, leather, plastic, etc. In line with this, luxury furniture products offer an aesthetic value to establishments, including hotels, homes, offices, cafes, and other areas, enhance comfort, exhibit personal touch, ensure durability, etc. Consequently, they find extensive applications in the residential and commercial sectors across countries.

Global Luxury Furniture Market Trends:

The expanding real estate sector and the growing construction of commercial and residential spaces are primarily driving the luxury furniture market. Apart from this, the inflating popularity of social media platforms, the improving living standards of individuals, and the elevating penetration of online retailing, particularly in developing nations, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, extensive investments by various key market players in promotional activities, such as digital marketing campaigns and celebrity endorsements, to their boost sales and the widespread adoption of luxury furniture that act as a status symbol are also positively influencing the global market.

Besides this, the rising consumer inclination towards eco-friendly, compact, and foldable luxury furniture items that can be conveniently arranged in smaller spaces is further stimulating the market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of renovation projects and strategic collaborations between leading manufacturers and interior designers to introduce innovative designs are expected to propel the luxury furniture market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Duresta Upholstery Limited

Valderamobili s.r.l.

Scavolini S.p.A.

Giovanni Visentin S.R.L.

Nella Vetrina

Muebles Picó S.A.

Heritage Home Group LLC

iola Furniture Limited

TURRI srl

Grayson Luxury

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Cassina S.P.A

Breakup by Application:

Domestic Sectors

Living Room And Bedroom Kitchen Bathroom Outdoor Lighting



Commercial Sectors

Office Hospitality Others



Breakup by Raw Material:

Wood

Metal

Glass

Leather

Plastic

Multiple

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Conventional Furniture Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Design:

Modern Segments

Contemporary Segments

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

