Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Growth 2023 | Trends, Size and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market growth, share, size and trends forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights
How big is the machine learning as a service market?
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|US$ 5.7 Billion
|Market Forecast in 2028
|US$ 31.0 Billion
|Growth rate (2023 to 2028)
|CAGR of 31.2%
|Base Year of the Analysis
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2028
What is machine learning as a service?
Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) is a cloud-based service that enables businesses to access machine learning (ML) algorithms and models without investing in expensive infrastructure, expertise, and tools. It provides pre-built algorithms, tools, and data processing resources that allow businesses to build, deploy, and manage ML models and applications. At present, it is employed for predictive analytics, natural language processing (NLP), image recognition, fraud detection, and recommendation engines across the globe.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/machine-learning-as-a-service-market/requestsample
What are the growth prospects and trends in the machine learning as a service industry?
The increasing availability of cloud computing infrastructure and the rising need for ML to gain insights and drive decision-making in businesses currently represent one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for MLaaS across the globe. In addition, ongoing developments in ML with new algorithms, tools, and techniques is offering lucrative growth opportunities to MLaaS providers for constantly updating their services and making ML more accessible to businesses of all sizes. They are also providing customizable models and algorithms that can be deployed for specific needs and use cases and offer interoperability with a wide range of tools and platforms, including programming languages and development frameworks. Furthermore, the rising focus on increasing revenue, reducing costs, and improving customer satisfaction, is stimulating the market growth worldwide.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Application:
- Marketing and Advertising
- Fraud Detection and Risk Management
- Predictive Analytics
- Augmented and Virtual Reality
- Natural Language Processing
- Computer Vision
- Security and Surveillance
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- IT and Telecom
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
- Retail
- Government
- BFSI
- Other
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
- com Inc.
- Bigml Inc.
- Fair Isaac Corporation
- Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
- ai Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Iflowsoft LLC
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- MonkeyLearn
- Sas Institute Inc.
- Yottamine Analytics Inc.
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact us:
IMARC Group
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Read More:
Nanofiltration Membranes Market Report
Alopecia Treatment Market Report
Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market Report