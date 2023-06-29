Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Growth 2023 | Trends, Size and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market growth, share, size and trends forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the machine learning as a service market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 5.7 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 31.0 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 31.2% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is machine learning as a service?

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) is a cloud-based service that enables businesses to access machine learning (ML) algorithms and models without investing in expensive infrastructure, expertise, and tools. It provides pre-built algorithms, tools, and data processing resources that allow businesses to build, deploy, and manage ML models and applications. At present, it is employed for predictive analytics, natural language processing (NLP), image recognition, fraud detection, and recommendation engines across the globe.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/machine-learning-as-a-service-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the machine learning as a service industry?

The increasing availability of cloud computing infrastructure and the rising need for ML to gain insights and drive decision-making in businesses currently represent one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for MLaaS across the globe. In addition, ongoing developments in ML with new algorithms, tools, and techniques is offering lucrative growth opportunities to MLaaS providers for constantly updating their services and making ML more accessible to businesses of all sizes. They are also providing customizable models and algorithms that can be deployed for specific needs and use cases and offer interoperability with a wide range of tools and platforms, including programming languages and development frameworks. Furthermore, the rising focus on increasing revenue, reducing costs, and improving customer satisfaction, is stimulating the market growth worldwide.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Marketing and Advertising

Fraud Detection and Risk Management

Predictive Analytics

Augmented and Virtual Reality

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Security and Surveillance

Others

Breakup by End User:

IT and Telecom

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Government

BFSI

Other

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

com Inc.

Bigml Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

ai Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Iflowsoft LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MonkeyLearn

Sas Institute Inc.

Yottamine Analytics Inc.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Read More:

Nanofiltration Membranes Market Report

Pet Insurance Market Report

Ethnic Foods Market Report

Alopecia Treatment Market Report

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market Report