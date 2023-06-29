Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market size reached US$ 20.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Machine-to-machine (M2M) connections automate the exchange of information or data between technical devices with minimal manual intervention. They operate via communication networks, data endpoint (DEP), and data integration point (DIP), which assist in scheduling transfers. M2M connections utilize various technologies, such as power lines, cellular, Wi-Fi, serial, Bluetooth, etc. They also aid organizations in monitoring, controlling, and managing remote equipment or devices, addressing maintenance issues, restoring functionality, and saving costs. As a result, M2M connections find widespread applications across several sectors, including healthcare, consumer electronics, transportation, utilities, retail, etc.

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Industry Trends and Drivers:

The escalating advancements in internet technologies and the rising utilization of connected devices in various organizations are primarily driving the machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market. Besides this, the elevating focus on energy management and preventing prolonged outages is encouraging the need for intelligent measuring equipment, such as water, gas, and electricity meters, which is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of machine-to-machine (M2M) connections in e-health solutions to enable remote patient monitoring, reduce costs, and enhance the efficiency, quality, and flexibility of medical delivery is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of favorable policies by the government bodies to promote smart city development is another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on online marketing platforms and the introduction of the fifth generation (5G) capillary networks, owing to the universal connectivity trends, are anticipated to propel the machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Connection Type:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Technology:

Serial Connection

Power Line Connection

Cellular

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Utilities

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Major Key Players:

AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Telefonica S.A., Texas Instruments Incorporated, U-Blox Holding AG, Verizon Communication Inc. and Vodafone Group Plc.

