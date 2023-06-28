Machine Vision Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Machine Vision Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global machine vision market size reached US$ 12.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2023-2028.

Machine Vision Market Overview:

Machine vision is an advanced technology that combines image processing, artificial intelligence, and automation to interpret visual information. It involves the use of cameras, sensors, and specialized software algorithms to analyze images or video streams and extract valuable insights and actionable data. It replicates human vision capabilities and performs numerous tasks, such as quality inspection, object recognition, measurement, and defect detection with optimal accuracy and speed. It also assists businesses in enhancing their operational efficiency, improving product quality, and reducing production errors. As a result, machine vision is widely used across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and electronics.

Top Companies In Global Machine Vision Market:

Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

Omron Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Sony Corporation

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Intel Corporation

Baumer Optronic GmbH

Jai A/S.

Global Machine Vision Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of automation in industries is fueling the demand for machine vision systems. With the need for greater precision, speed, and efficiency, businesses are leveraging machine vision technology to streamline their manufacturing processes and ensure consistent quality control. Furthermore, the rising focus on quality inspection and defect detection in manufacturing operations is boosting the market growth. Machine vision systems can identify the minutest defects or deviations in products, facilitating early intervention and reducing waste. Moreover, the integration of machine vision with artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms is enabling more advanced applications, such as object recognition and intelligent analytics.

Additionally, the growing demand for non-contact measurement and inspection solutions is driving the adoption of machine vision systems in the healthcare and electronics industries. These systems can accurately measure dimensions, detect flaws, and ensure product conformity without physical contact, enhancing safety and precision. Moreover, the development of compact and cost-effective machine vision solutions, coupled with advancements in camera technology and image processing algorithms, is making machine vision more accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises, further propelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Vision Systems

Cameras

Others

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Application:

Positioning

Identification

Verification

Measurement

Flaw Detection

Others

Breakup by Industry:

Electronics and Semiconductor

Automotive

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Food, Packaging and Printing

Security and Surveillance

Intelligent Traffic System

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

