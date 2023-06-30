Magnetic Stirrer Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Magnetic Stirrer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global magnetic stirrer market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global magnetic stirrer market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during 2023-2028.

A magnetic stirrer refers to laboratory equipment comprising of a rotating magnet that generates a rotating magnetic field to stir fluids and create a homogenous mixture. The process of magnetic stirring assists in boosting sensor response time by enabling the measuring instruments to acquire stable readings. It performs silently and aids in mixing closed systems without the need for isolation. Furthermore, owing to its compact size, a magnetic stirrer can be cleaned and sterilized more quickly than conventional devices, such as stirring rods.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/magnetic-stirrer-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

Magnetic stirrers are relatively reliable, easy to use, and aid in meeting the required safety standards. As a result, there is a rise in product demand across numerous sectors, such as chemical, pharmaceutical, microbiological, biotechnological, medical, etc. Magnetic stirrers are utilized for dissolving nutrients and solids, growing microorganisms, averting suspended matter, etc. Moreover, the increasing usage of magnetic stirrers in dialysis, extraction, oil analysis, soil breaking, organic synthesis, pH measurement, sample preparation, etc., is also catalyzing the global market. In addition to this, the introduction of new designs that reduce time and enhance work efficiency is further catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the escalating number of testing and research facilities worldwide is expected to bolster the magnetic stirrer market in the upcoming years.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1415&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Corning

Grant Instruments

IKA-Works

Scientific Industries

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cole-Parmer

Azzota

Dynalon

Hanna Instruments

Heidolph Instruments

Neutec Group

Scilogex

Troemner

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Regular Magnetic Stirrer

Hot-Plate Magnetic Stirrer

Multi-Position Magnetic Stirrer

Breakup by Display Type:

Digital

Analog

Breakup by End-User:

Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800