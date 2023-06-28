Manuka Honey Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Manuka Honey Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global manuka honey market size reached US$ 673.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 982.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

Manuka Honey Market Overview:

Manuka honey is a specialized type of honey produced mainly in New Zealand and some parts of Australia. It origins from the nectar of the Manuka tree (Leptospermum scoparium), which is native to the remote and pristine regions, and the honey derived from its flowers possesses exceptional qualities. It is renowned for its antibacterial, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a sought-after natural remedy. These properties are attributed to the presence of a bioactive compound called methylglyoxal (MGO), which is found in higher concentrations in Manuka honey compared to other types of honey. In addition to this, Manuka honey contains various other beneficial components such as hydrogen peroxide, enzymes, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. The unique combination of bioactive compounds makes Manuka honey an effective treatment for various health issues, including wound healing, sore throat, digestive disorders, and skincare.

Global Manuka Honey Market Trends:

The global manuka honey market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years due to the increasing consumer awareness regarding natural and organic products, coupled with the rising demand for alternative remedies. Moreover, the growing preference for natural sweeteners and the incorporation of manuka honey in various culinary recipes are bolstering the market growth. In line with this, key players in the industry are focusing on product innovation, quality assurance, and sustainable sourcing practices, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by key players, easy product availability, and inflating consumer expenditure power are factors providing a significant thrust to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

UMF5+

UMF10+

UMF15+

UMF20+

Breakup by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

