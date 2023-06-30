Mass Spectrometry Market Trends, Size, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mass Spectrometry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global mass spectrometry market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during 2023-2028.

Mass spectrometry (MS) represents an analytical system utilized to quantify materials and identify compounds in a particular sample. In terms of technology, it can be categorized into several types, such as triple quadrupole (Tandem), Fourier transform mass spectrometry (FTMS), quadrupole, time-of-flight (TOF), etc. Mass spectrometry procedures mostly involve the use of an ion source to create gaseous ions from the substance under study, an analyzer to separate the ions depending on their mass-to-charge ratio, and a detector system to record and identify the relative abundance of ion species. They aid in determining molecules in a mixture, detecting impurities in a sample, and analyzing purified protein. Consequently, mass spectrometry platforms find extensive applications across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnological, chemical, petrochemical, food and beverages (F&B), etc.

Request For a Free PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mass-spectrometry-market/requestsample

Mass Spectrometry Market Trends:

The expanding usage of the product in the pharmaceutical industry to analyze molecules in drugs, biosimilars, phytoproducts, and regenerative medicines is among the key factors driving the mass spectrometry market. Additionally, the growing emphasis on environmental testing for pollution control is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the rising adoption of mass spectrometry to detect toxins, pathogens, microorganisms, chemicals, and other contaminants in the F&B segment to maintain food quality and safety is further propelling the global market. Moreover, the increasing technological advancements and the development of innovative hybrid spectrometers that offer rapid and high-resolution testing with improved accuracy and precision are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the inflating investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities and the rising utilization of the product in crude and shale gas production are anticipated to bolster the mass spectrometry market in the coming years.

Buy This Report Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=3341&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bruker

Danaher Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Kore Technology Ltd.

LECO Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on technology, application and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Triple Quadrupole (Tandem)

Quadrupole TOF (Q-TOF)

FTMS (Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry)

Quadrupole

Time-of-Flight (TOF)

ION Trap

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Chemical and Petrochemicals

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3341&flag=C

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

https://animemuzz.com/ball-valves-market-growth-scope-trends-analysis-and-forecast-2023-2028/

https://degentevakana.com/blogs/view/256150/ball-valves-market-trends-size-growth-factors-and-analysis-2023-2028

https://demo.sngine.com/blogs/267184/Ball-Valves-Market-Share-Key-Players-Opportunity-and-Forecast-2023

https://animemuzz.com/textile-market-size-growth-factors-trends-and-forecast-report-2023-2028/

https://degentevakana.com/blogs/view/256155/textile-market-growth-share-by-companies-size-and-forecast-2023-2028

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800