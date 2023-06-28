Mattress Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mattress Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global mattress market size reached US$ 36.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.02% during 2023-2028.

Mattress Market Overview:

A mattress is a piece of furniture that provides comfort and support for a comfortable sleep. It is a large, rectangular pad filled with materials such as foam, latex, and springs encased in a fabric cover. It offers a comfortable and supportive surface for resting, allows the body to relax, and rejuvenates during sleep. It is available in various sizes and firmness levels to cater to individual preferences and sleep needs. It also helps prevent several health issues, such as the disruption of the circadian cycle, obesity, and related diseases and contributes to overall health and well-being. Besides this, as it is essential for comfortably sleeping, the demand for mattresses is rising across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/mattress-market/requestsample

Global Mattress Market Trends:

The increasing awareness among consumers about the importance of sound sleep and its impact on health is escalating the demand for mattresses. In addition, the rising demand for mattresses that provide optimal support, pressure relief, and spinal alignment is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the rising disposable incomes and improving standards are escalating the demand for premium and luxury mattresses with enhanced comfort features.

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic back pain and sleep disorders is driving the demand for orthopedic and specialized mattresses. These mattresses are designed to alleviate pressure points, reduce back and joint pain, and provide targeted support to specific areas of the body. Moreover, the rising adoption of mattresses with memory foam, gel-infused foam, and hybrid designs is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of eco-friendly and sustainable mattresses is creating a positive market outlook.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2008&flag=C

Top companies in Mattress Market:

Kingsdown Inc.

Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Sealy Corporation

Serta Inc.

Simmons Bedding Company LLC

Sleep Number Corporation

Southerland Inc.

Spring Air Company

Tempur-Pedic International, Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Innerspring

Memory Foam

Latex

Others

Breakup by Size:

Twin or Single

Twin XL

Full or Double

Queen

King

Others

Breakup by Application:

Domestic

Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800