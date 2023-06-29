Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Size 2023 | Industry Growth and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, ”Medical Billing Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global medical billing outsourcing market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights
How big is the medical billing outsourcing market?
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|US$ 9.1 Billion
|Market Forecast in 2028
|US$ 17.5 Billion
|Growth rate (2023 to 2028)
|CAGR of 12.1%
|Base Year of the Analysis
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2028
What is medical billing outsourcing?
Medical billing outsourcing refers to a process of outsourcing billing by a company or any healthcare institution. It enhances the health of the patients by providing quality care and managing hospital staff and other operations effectively. It assists in reducing billing errors while ensuring accuracy with the timely submission of work. It saves money, accelerates cash flow, and improves patient satisfaction. As it aids in faster insurance payments and enhances transparency, medical billing outsourcing is widely utilized in hospitals and clinics across the globe.
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-billing-outsourcing-market/requestsample
What are the growth prospects and trends in the medical billing outsourcing industry?
At present, the rising utilization of medical billing outsourcing due to the emergence of information technology (IT) resources in the healthcare business represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for medical billing outsourcing due to the increasing number of patients, along with the growing need to maintain records and bills efficiently, is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the rising compulsion and regulation to digitally keep the records of patients in the healthcare industry is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure by governing agencies of several countries is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of medical billing outsourcing to minimize errors is contributing to the market growth.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Market Breakup by Type:
- In-House
- Outsourced
Market Breakup by Service:
- Front End
- Middle End
- Back End
Market Breakup by End-Use:
- Hospitals
- Physician Offices
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
- Accretive Health (R1 RCM Inc.)
- Allscripts
- Cerner Corporation
- EClinicalWorks
- Experian Information Solutions Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Genpact
- HCL Technologies
- Kareo
- McKesson Corporation
- Quest Diagnostics, etc.
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
