Medical Spa Market Trends, Growth, Share by Companies and Outlook 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Medical Spa Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global medical spa market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The global medical spa market size reached US$ 15.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during 2023-2028.

Medical spas provide high-quality cosmetic treatments in a pleasant and relaxing environment. They utilize a unique combination of therapeutic procedures, such as Botox, acne therapy, fillers, anti-wrinkle and fine line reduction treatments, laser, body shaping, tattoo removal, etc. Medical spas are clinically recommended and operated by trained and qualified physicians for improved outcomes. They generally have the latest equipment that offer non-invasive and minimally intrusive therapies and customized wellness plans, which cater to the specific health and nutrition needs of men and women across the globe.

The emerging trend of surgical-free procedures and the escalating demand for aesthetic medicine and cosmetic treatment options across countries are primarily driving the medical spa market. Besides this, the rising consciousness among individuals towards their physical appearance and the elevating prevalence of skin-related diseases are further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the expanding medical tourism sector and the development of innovative spa services by the leading players are also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in skincare devices to provide enhanced treatments to the consumers are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the growing popularity of novel facial therapies, including the nature signature, ultrasonic fountain, derma wave, HydraFacial MD, etc., is expected to bolster the medical spa market in the coming years.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Bijoux Medical

Biovital Med Spa LLC

Canyon Ranch Inc.

Chic La Vie Med Spa

Cienega Medical Spa Inc.

Clinique La Prairie

Dermani Medspa

Innovative MedSpa

Lanserhof Tegernsee

Serenity MedSpa

Westchase Medsap LLC.

Willow Med Spa & Salon

The report has categorized the market based on service, end user and region.

Breakup by Service:

Body Shaping

Hair Removal

Facial Treatments

Tattoo Removal

Scars and Striae

Others

Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

