Medical Tourism Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Medical Tourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global medical tourism market size reached US$ 97.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 337.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during 2023-2028.

Medical Tourism Market Overview:

Medical tourism is the practice of traveling to a foreign country to seek medical treatment. It is a cost-effective approach that provides access to advanced medical technologies, shorter waiting times, and specialized treatment that is unavailable in home countries. It offers an opportunity for the patients and their companions to combine their medical needs with leisure and relaxation, as many destinations offer picturesque locations and world-class hospitality. It is used for effective treatments of various forms of cancer, such as breast, brain, blood, and ovarian. It is also employed for organ transplantations and other complicated surgeries. Besides this, as it offers world-class medical assistance, the demand for medical tourism is accelerating across the globe.

Global Medical Tourism Market Trends:

The rising healthcare costs are pushing individuals to seek more affordable alternatives to consult efficient and experienced surgeons and healthcare providers in foreign countries. Additionally, the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles is resulting in the increasing occurrence of various chronic diseases, including thyroiditis, diabetes, arthritis, obesity, and cardiovascular complications. Moreover, the availability of advanced medical technologies and highly skilled healthcare professionals in popular medical tourism destinations is fueling the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing expenditure capacity of individuals is driving the demand for specialized treatments and procedures. Patients are willing to travel across borders to access cutting-edge treatments and therapies that are costly or legally unapproved in their home countries. This demand for specialized care is supporting medical tourism. Apart from this, advancements in transportation and communication are supporting the growth of the global medical tourism market. Moreover, increasing collaborations between travel agencies and hospitals are offering a favorable market outlook.

Top Medical Tourism Companies Worldwide:

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Asian Heart Institute

Barbados Fertility Center

BB Health Solutions.

Fortis Healthcare

Healthbase

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Prince Court Medical Centre

Samitivej

Seoul National University Hospital

UZ Leuven

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Cosmetic Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopaedic Treatment

Bariatric Surgery

Fertility Treatment

Ophthalmic Treatment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Medical Tourism Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Medical Tourism Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

