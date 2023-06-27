Menstrual Cup Market 2023: Size, Share, Industry Overview, Leading Companies, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Menstrual Cup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global menstrual cup market size reached US$ 1,000 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,300 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

What is the Menstrual Cup?

A menstrual cup is a bell-shaped, small cup that is primarily used to collect menstrual blood. The cup is foldable, compact, disposable, and reusable and is commonly made using medical-grade rubber, latex, thermoplastic isomer, silicone, or plastic. It can be cleaned, removed, and reused every few hours, which further aids in maintaining the adequate pH level in the vagina. When compared with sanitary pads and tampons, menstrual cups are more environmentally friendly and less toxic as they collect the flow instead of absorbing it. Currently, menstrual cups are available in a wide variety of sizes and shapes depending on the age of the user.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/menstrual-cup-market/requestsample

Menstrual Cup Market Trends:

The surging demand for eco-friendly menstrual products and rising consciousness regarding feminine hygiene are some of the key factors primarily contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing consumer expenditure power and easy product availability in online retail stores are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, key market manufacturers are introducing new product variants that can be integrated with smartphone applications to indicate changes in the color of menstrual blood and detect potential health risks, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of menstrual cups, the rising prevalence of toxic shock syndrome (TSS), and the implementation of government initiatives promoting feminine and menstrual hygiene products are accelerating the market growth.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Diva International Inc.

Fleurcup

INTIMINA

Jaguara s.r.o. (LadyCup)

Lena Cup LLC

Lunette Menstrual Cup (Peptonic Medical AB)

Me Luna

Mooncup Ltd

The Flex Company

YUUKI Company s.r.o

Blossom Cup.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Disposable

Reusable

Breakup by Material Type:

Medical Grade Silicone

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies and Retail Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4205&flag=C