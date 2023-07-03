Menthol Cigarette Market 2023 | Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Menthol Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global menthol cigarette market size reached US$ 92.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 108.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during 2023-2028.

A menthol cigarette is a cylindrical roll that comprises ground or shredded tobacco, which is mixed with menthol flavoring. It has a minty taste and provides a cooling effect in the mouth while making the smoke less harsh for the consumer. It also has anesthetic properties that assist in soothing dry throats and suppressing coughing. As a result, the demand for menthol cigarette is rising around the world.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/menthol-cigarette-market/requestsample

Menthol Cigarette Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the increasing demand for menthol cigarettes among consumers who cannot tolerate irritation and the harshness of smoke represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for menthol cigarettes among individuals who are trying to quit cigarettes is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing consumption of menthol cigarettes, as they assist in offering a cooling sensation, sensory stimulation, and a fresh flavor, is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for menthol cigarettes among the young population due to the smell of menthol and long-lasting flavor is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, key players are introducing low-tar cigarettes and ultra-slim variants for female consumers, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Menthol Cigarette Market Report 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Alfred Dunhill Ltd

Altria Group

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

China National Tobacco Corporation

Commonwealth Brands, Inc.

Essentra plc

Imperial Brands PLC

Japan Tobacco Inc.

KT&G Corporation

Liggett Vector Brands LLC

Reynolds American Inc

Philip Morris International Inc., etc.

The report has segmented the market based on capsule type, end-user, size and distribution channel.

Breakup by Capsule Type:

Single Capsule Menthol Cigarette

Double Capsule Menthol Cigarette

Breakup by End-User:

Male

Female

Breakup by Size:

King Size

100s

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Read More:

Lacrosse Equipment Market Report

Fiber Optic Testing Equipment (FOTE) Market Report

Packaging Tapes Market Report

Antioxidants Market Report

Childcare Management Software Market Report

Automotive Battery Market Report

Brown Sugar Market Report

Dentures Market Report

Recloser Market Report