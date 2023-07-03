Menthol Cigarette Market 2023 | Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Menthol Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global menthol cigarette market size reached US$ 92.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 108.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during 2023-2028.
A menthol cigarette is a cylindrical roll that comprises ground or shredded tobacco, which is mixed with menthol flavoring. It has a minty taste and provides a cooling effect in the mouth while making the smoke less harsh for the consumer. It also has anesthetic properties that assist in soothing dry throats and suppressing coughing. As a result, the demand for menthol cigarette is rising around the world.
Menthol Cigarette Market Trends and Drivers:
Presently, the increasing demand for menthol cigarettes among consumers who cannot tolerate irritation and the harshness of smoke represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for menthol cigarettes among individuals who are trying to quit cigarettes is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing consumption of menthol cigarettes, as they assist in offering a cooling sensation, sensory stimulation, and a fresh flavor, is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for menthol cigarettes among the young population due to the smell of menthol and long-lasting flavor is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, key players are introducing low-tar cigarettes and ultra-slim variants for female consumers, which is propelling the growth of the market.
Menthol Cigarette Market Report 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Alfred Dunhill Ltd
- Altria Group
- British American Tobacco p.l.c.
- China National Tobacco Corporation
- Commonwealth Brands, Inc.
- Essentra plc
- Imperial Brands PLC
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- KT&G Corporation
- Liggett Vector Brands LLC
- Reynolds American Inc
- Philip Morris International Inc., etc.
The report has segmented the market based on capsule type, end-user, size and distribution channel.
Breakup by Capsule Type:
- Single Capsule Menthol Cigarette
- Double Capsule Menthol Cigarette
Breakup by End-User:
- Male
- Female
Breakup by Size:
- King Size
- 100s
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets
- Hypermarkets
- Online Retailers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
