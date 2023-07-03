Metabolomics Market 2023 | Industry Trends, Size, Growth and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Metabolomics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The global metabolomics market size reached US$ 2.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.55% during 2023-2028.

Metabolomics is the study and analysis of small molecules present in cells, biofluids, tissues, and organisms. It includes various steps, such as the acquisition, separation, detection of analytes, and data mining and extraction, and analysis. It involves various analytic techniques, such as nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS). It serves as an effective tool in the diagnosis of a disease and facilitates the prediction of treatment response and survival. As it is also employed to detect the recurrence of a disease after therapy, metabolomics is gaining traction in biomarker and drug discovery, toxicology, nutrigenomics, and personalized medicines across the globe.

Metabolomics Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the growing global geriatric population and increasing prevalence of cancer and various cardiovascular and neurological disorders represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, rising cases of inborn errors of metabolism (IEM), such as fructose intolerance, maple syrup urine disease (MSUD), fatty acid oxidation defects, mitochondrial disorders, and phenylketonuria (PKU) are catalyzing the demand for untargeted metabolomics for IEM screening worldwide. In line with this, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities and rising integration of machine learning (ML) algorithms with metabolomics to identify weight gain biomarkers is fueling the growth of the market.

Metabolomics Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)

Biocrates Life Sciences AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Bruker Corporation (BRKR)

Danaher Corporation (DHR)

HUMAN METABOLOME TECHNOLOGIES I (6090.T)

Metabolon Inc.

SHIMADZU CORP (SHMZF)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation, etc.

The report has segmented the market based on product, indication and application.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

Metabolomics Instruments

Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services

Market Breakup by Indication:

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Biomarker and Drug Discovery

Toxicology

Nutrigenomics

Personalized Medicine

Others

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

United Kingdom

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

