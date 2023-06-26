Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market 2023 | Industry Size and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global metal & metal manufactured products market size reached US$ 12.57 Trillion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.34 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.42% during 2023-2028.
Metal is a naturally occurring inorganic substance commonly found in a free state or as ores in the earth’s crust. It includes silver, copper, platinum, iron, gold, cobalt, zinc, sodium, potassium, and calcium. On the other hand, metal-manufactured products are produced by cutting and shaping metals through forging, stamping, welding, bending, machining, notching, and shearing. They are widely used in cutlery, windows, doors, pipes, structural materials, tools, bolts, cans, electronic appliances, vehicle parts, and surgical equipment. They are ecological, strong, durable, lustrous, opaque, cost-effective, easy to reuse, recycle, and process, and provide excellent electrical and thermal conductivity. Nowadays, metal and metal-manufactured products find widespread application in the manufacturing, healthcare, electronics, automotive, power generation, aerospace, and defense sectors.
Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of metal and metal-manufactured products in the automotive industry due to the rigidity of the product, strength, and ability to mold into complex designs that improve vehicle safety, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance performance. It is widely used for engine parts, transmission components, frames, reflectors, axles, suspension systems, body panels, wheels, and doors. In addition, the widespread adoption of advanced lightweight metals in vehicle production to increase structural efficiency, minimize emissions, and improve economies is contributing to market growth. Moreover, the emergence of three-dimensional (3D) printing technology offers design freedom, reduces production costs, and improves efficiency while enhancing performance and strength, represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising product demand in the aerospace and defense sector to manufacture satellites, helicopters, tanks, space shuttles, rockets, drones, and aircraft is providing a positive thrust to market growth. Furthermore, the significant expansion in the construction and healthcare industry and extensive investment in infrastructure development activities are propelling the market growth.
Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- All Metal Sales Inc.
- Anglo American plc
- Asarco LLC (Americas Mining Corporation)
- Broder Metals Group Ltd.
- CMOC Group Limited
- Hochschild Mining plc
- Indium Corporation
- Interstate Metal Inc.
- Newmont Corporation
- Proterial Ltd.
- Rio Tinto Group (Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited)
- Sierra Metals Inc.
- Talco Aluminium Company, etc.
The report has segmented the market based on product type, metal type, and end use industry.
Product Type Insights:
- Wires and Cables
- Jewelry and Ornaments
- Bars and Rebars
- Sheets
- Rolls
- Pipe Fixtures and Fittings
- Pipes
- Molded Components
- Batteries
- Paints and Coatings
- Others
Metal Type Insights:
- Lithium
- Magnesium
- Aluminum
- Chromium
- Manganese
- Iron
- Cobalt
- Copper
- Zinc
- Molybdenum
- Silver
- Others
End Use Industry Insights:
- Automotive and Transportation
- Aerospace and Defense
- Marine
- Consumer Goods
- Electrical and Electronics
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Power
- Construction
- Packaging
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
