Metal Packaging Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metal Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global metal packaging market size reached US$ 158.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 188.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.84% during 2023-2028.
Metal Packaging Market Outlook:
Metal packaging refers to the use of metal, such as aluminum, steel, tinplate, copper, and brass, in the manufacturing of packaging materials. It includes containers, cans, bottles, drums, closures, and tubes. Metal packaging is widely used to pack food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, industrial solutions and chemicals, automotive components, pesticides, gifts, consumer goods, and personal care products. It offers exceptional durability, strength, and barrier properties, which aid in preserving the flavor, aroma, nutritional value, and shelf life of food, beverages, and other sensitive products. Metal packaging also provides a premium and sophisticated appearance that helps products stand out on store shelves.
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/metal-packaging-market/requestsample
Global Metal Packaging Market Trends:
The escalating demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions is one of the factors providing an impetus to market growth. Metal packaging offers excellent recyclability, reduces waste generation, and can be reused any number of times, thus saving the environment and contributing to a circular economy. Furthermore, the widespread product utilization in the food and beverage (F&B) for packaging products, such as fruits, vegetables, beverages, and processed foods, is providing a thrust to market growth.
Apart from this, the growing product adoption in the pharmaceutical industry for storing medicines, vitamins, and other healthcare products, to maintain their integrity and longevity is contributing to market growth. Other factors, including the rising focus on sustainability, significant growth in the e-commerce industry, and the growing demand for customized metal packaging, are anticipated to drive market growth.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2087&flag=C
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
- Alcoa Corporation
- Amcor Plc
- Ball Corporation
- Crown Holdings, Inc.
- Silgan Holdings Incorporated
- Greif Incorporated
- Ardagh Group S.A.
- Can-Pack S.A.
- Tubex Holding GmbH
- BWAY Corporation
- CPMC Holdings Limited
- Rexam Plc
- Ton YI Industrial Corporation
Breakup by Product Type:
- Cans
- Drums
- Metal Caps and Closures
- Bulk Containers
- Others
Breakup by Material:
- Steel
- Aluminum
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Beverage Packaging
- Food Packaging
- Healthcare and Personal Care Products Packaging
- Cosmetic Packaging
- Industrial Packaging
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800