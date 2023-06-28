Metal Packaging Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metal Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global metal packaging market size reached US$ 158.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 188.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.84% during 2023-2028.

Metal Packaging Market Outlook:

Metal packaging refers to the use of metal, such as aluminum, steel, tinplate, copper, and brass, in the manufacturing of packaging materials. It includes containers, cans, bottles, drums, closures, and tubes. Metal packaging is widely used to pack food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, industrial solutions and chemicals, automotive components, pesticides, gifts, consumer goods, and personal care products. It offers exceptional durability, strength, and barrier properties, which aid in preserving the flavor, aroma, nutritional value, and shelf life of food, beverages, and other sensitive products. Metal packaging also provides a premium and sophisticated appearance that helps products stand out on store shelves.

Global Metal Packaging Market Trends:

The escalating demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions is one of the factors providing an impetus to market growth. Metal packaging offers excellent recyclability, reduces waste generation, and can be reused any number of times, thus saving the environment and contributing to a circular economy. Furthermore, the widespread product utilization in the food and beverage (F&B) for packaging products, such as fruits, vegetables, beverages, and processed foods, is providing a thrust to market growth.

Apart from this, the growing product adoption in the pharmaceutical industry for storing medicines, vitamins, and other healthcare products, to maintain their integrity and longevity is contributing to market growth. Other factors, including the rising focus on sustainability, significant growth in the e-commerce industry, and the growing demand for customized metal packaging, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Alcoa Corporation

Amcor Plc

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Silgan Holdings Incorporated

Greif Incorporated

Ardagh Group S.A.

Can-Pack S.A.

Tubex Holding GmbH

BWAY Corporation

CPMC Holdings Limited

Rexam Plc

Ton YI Industrial Corporation

Breakup by Product Type:

Cans

Drums

Metal Caps and Closures

Bulk Containers

Others

Breakup by Material:

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Breakup by Application:

Beverage Packaging

Food Packaging

Healthcare and Personal Care Products Packaging

Cosmetic Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

