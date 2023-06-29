Metallic Stearate Market Size, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metallic Stearate Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,″ the global metallic stearate market size reached US$ 4.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric

Historical: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2023-2028

Metallic Stearate Market Industry Definition and Application:

Metallic stearates refer to compounds of long-chain fatty acids with various metal valences, such as calcium, zinc, aluminum, magnesium, etc. They are usually available as pastilles, pellets, flakes, granules, fine powders, etc., with high surface area. Metallic stearates are primarily used as lubricants, acid scavengers, release agents in plastic products, etc. They act as suspension agents during the manufacturing of waxes and liquid wax compounds. Their release properties, gelling capacity, and thixotropic effect are advantageous in the pharmaceutical industry for tablet pressing.

Metallic Stearate Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing product utilization in several end-use industries is driving the metallic stearates market. For instance, they are used in the textile industry as antistatic agents for dry impregnation. Furthermore, metallic stearates are also used in printing ink works as suspension and swelling aids for additives such as pigments. Additionally, they are added to personal care products and cosmetics, such as shampoos, lipsticks, medicated ointments, etc., to prevent these products from forming agglomerates or absorbing water. The rising expenditure capacities of consumers and elevating levels of beauty consciousness are catalyzing market growth. Besides this, numerous key players are developing thermostable metallic stearates, which are resistant to discoloration when used in brightly colored or transparent thermoplastics at high processing temperatures. These advancements are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Metallic Stearate Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product and application.

Breakup by Product:

Zinc Stearate

Calcium Stearate

Aluminum Stearate

Magnesium Stearate

Others

Breakup by Application:

Plastics

Rubber

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Building and Construction

Paints and Coatings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Metallic Stearate Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Baerlocher GmbH, DAINICHI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corporation (ICC Industries Inc.), Faci S.p.A., James M. Brown Ltd., Nimbasi, Norac Additives LLC, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, PMC Biogenix Inc., Sun Ace Kakoh Pte Ltd, Univar Solutions Inc., and Valtris Specialty Chemicals.

