Metering Pump Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metering Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global metering pump market size reached US$ 6.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.11% during 2023-2028.
Metering Pump Market Trends:
The growing demand for potable water on account of the increasing global population represents one of the key factors driving the demand for metering pumps to manage waste water released from pharmaceutical and refining industries. Moreover, metering pumps are finding significant applications in the chemical processing industry for injecting acids, alkalis, solvents, alcohol, and sensitive fluids. Besides this, product innovations and advancements in display and microprocessor technologies, along with the integration of smartphone compatible systems with digital pumping solutions, are offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players. In addition, the implementation of favorable government policies and the rising oil and gas exploratory activities around the world are expected to strengthen the market growth.
Global Metering Pump Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Grundfos, IDEX Corporation, LEWA (Nikkiso Co. Ltd.), Mcfarland-Tritan LLC, Milton Roy Company (Ingersoll Rand), ProMinent GmbH, Seepex GmbH, Seko S.P.A, SPX Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH, Swelore Engineering Private Limited, Verder Group and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Spirax-Sarco Engineering).
The report has segmented the market on the based on region, type and application
Breakup by Type:
- Diaphragm Pumps
- Piston Pumps
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical Processes
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food & Beverages
- Paper & Pulp
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
