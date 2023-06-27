Micro-mobility Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Micro-mobility Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global micro-mobility market size reached US$ 47.56 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 118.38 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.01% during 2023-2028.

What is Micro-Mobility?

The micro-mobility market refers to the use of small, lightweight vehicles for short-distance transportation, typically within urban areas. These vehicles are often shared among users and can include electric scooters, bicycles, electric skateboards, and other similar modes of transportation. Many micro-mobility services are app-based, allowing users to locate and rent available vehicles using their smartphones. Once rented, users can easily ride the vehicles to their destination and then leave them at designated drop-off points or public areas for the next user.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the micro-mobility industry?

In recent years, the micro-mobility market has experienced significant growth and has become a popular choice for short trips and last-mile transportation. Several factors have contributed to the rise of micro-mobility, including increasing urbanization, traffic congestion, environmental concerns, and advancements in electric vehicle technology. The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for convenient and eco-friendly transportation options, especially in densely populated areas. Micro-mobility services offer a flexible, affordable, and sustainable alternative to traditional modes of transportation, such as cars and public transit.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Accell Group N.V.

Beam Mobility Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Bird Rides Inc.

CycleHop LLC

Dott

Lime (Neutron Holdings, Inc)

Micro Mobility Systems AG

Neuron Mobility

Segway Discovery Inc.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Bicycles

E-Bike

E-kick Scooters

Others

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Manual

Electrically-powered

Hybrid

Breakup by Sharing Type:

Docked

Dock-less

Breakup by Speed:

Less than 25 Kmph

Above 25 Kmph

Breakup by Age Group:

15-34

35-54

55 and Above

Breakup by Ownership:

Business-To-Business

Business-To-Consumer

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

