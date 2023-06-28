Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2023 | Industry Share and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global microbiome sequencing services market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the microbiome sequencing services market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 1,846.3 Million Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 5,568.4 Million Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 20% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is microbiome sequencing services?

Microbiome sequencing services comprise various sequencing, such as rRNA, shotgun metagenomics, whole genome, and targeted gene sequencing. They utilize next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments to generate real insights of microbe in the body. They assist in identifying the function of the microbiome in human health and disease pathogenesis. As they offer fast, accurate, and highly reliable results as compared to traditional methods, microbiome sequencing services are widely utilized in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries across the globe.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/microbiome-sequencing-services-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the microbiome sequencing services industry?

At present, the rising human microbiome therapies to treat and detect numerous diseases among individuals around the world represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing number of students in research and development (R&D) institutes in the genomics field across the globe is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing awareness among the masses about the benefits of microbiome sequencing for cancer treatment is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the rising demand for microbiome sequencing services among individuals to identify early disease detection and diagnosis is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure, along with the increasing government investment in next-generation sequencing (NGS) across the globe, is strengthening the growth of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Pyrosequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Others

Breakup by Research Type:

Outsourced Research

Internal Research

Breakup by Laboratory Type:

Dry Labs

Wet Labs

Breakup by Application:

Shotgun Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

BaseClear B.V.

Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

Diversigen Inc (OraSure Technologies Inc.)

Mérieux NutriSciences

Metabiomics Corporation (BioSpherex LLC)

Microbiome Insights Inc.

Microbiome Therapeutics LLC

Molecular Research LP

Molzym GmbH & Co. KG

Resphera Biosciences LLC

Shanghai Realbio Technology (RBT) Co. Ltd.

Zymo Research Corporation.

Buy full report with complete TOC’s: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=4357&method=1

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Read More:

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report

Metal Matrix Composite Market Report

Vacuum Truck Market Report

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Report

Application Delivery Controller Market Report