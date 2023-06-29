Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Growth 2023 | Industry Share and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global microbiome sequencing services market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights
How big is the microbiome sequencing services market?
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|US$ 1,846.3 Million
|Market Forecast in 2028
|US$ 5,568.4 Million
|Growth rate (2023 to 2028)
|CAGR of 20%
|Base Year of the Analysis
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2028
What is microbiome sequencing services?
Microbiome sequencing services comprise various sequencing, such as rRNA, shotgun metagenomics, whole genome, and targeted gene sequencing. They utilize next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments to generate real insights of microbe in the body. They assist in identifying the function of the microbiome in human health and disease pathogenesis. As they offer fast, accurate, and highly reliable results as compared to traditional methods, microbiome sequencing services are widely utilized in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries across the globe.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the microbiome sequencing services industry?
At present, the rising human microbiome therapies to treat and detect numerous diseases among individuals around the world represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing number of students in research and development (R&D) institutes in the genomics field across the globe is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing awareness among the masses about the benefits of microbiome sequencing for cancer treatment is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the rising demand for microbiome sequencing services among individuals to identify early disease detection and diagnosis is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure, along with the increasing government investment in next-generation sequencing (NGS) across the globe, is strengthening the growth of the market.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Technology:
- Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)
- Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)
- Pyrosequencing
- Sanger Sequencing
- Others
Breakup by Research Type:
- Outsourced Research
- Internal Research
Breakup by Laboratory Type:
- Dry Labs
- Wet Labs
Breakup by Application:
- Shotgun Sequencing
- Targeted Gene Sequencing
- RNA Sequencing
- Whole Genome Sequencing
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Research and Academic Institutes
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
- BaseClear B.V.
- Clinical-Microbiomics A/S
- Diversigen Inc (OraSure Technologies Inc.)
- Mérieux NutriSciences
- Metabiomics Corporation (BioSpherex LLC)
- Microbiome Insights Inc.
- Microbiome Therapeutics LLC
- Molecular Research LP
- Molzym GmbH & Co. KG
- Resphera Biosciences LLC
- Shanghai Realbio Technology (RBT) Co. Ltd.
- Zymo Research Corporation.
