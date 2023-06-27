Microcontroller Market 2023 | Industry Growth, Share, Size and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Microcontroller Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The global microcontroller market size reached US$ 24.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during 2023-2028.

A microcontroller is a small microcomputer that is designed to perform particular tasks in an embedded system. It comprises a processor, program or data memory, and input and output (I/O) peripherals on a single chip. It is easy and simple to use and widely available as bus-width, 8-bits, 16-bit, and 32-bit. It assists in reducing the cost and size of the system and requires less time for performing operations. As a result, microcontrollers are widely employed in vehicles, robots, medical devices, mobile radio transceivers, printers, fire detection devices, vending machines, TV, microwave, and air conditioners (ACs) across the globe.

Microcontroller Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for microcontrollers in numerous electronic medical devices to measure oxygen levels, blood pressure, temperature, and sugar levels while offering accurate information represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing use of microcontrollers in consumer electronics around the world is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the rising awareness about smart energy management, along with the emergence of smart grids, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, various benefits offered by microcontrollers, such as cost-effectiveness, low operational timings, and the ability to perform multiple tasks at a time, are bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for advanced microcontrollers in electric and automated cars is strengthening the market growth.

Microcontroller Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The report has segmented the market based on product type, architecture, memory and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

8-Bit

16-Bit

32-Bit

64-Bit

Others

Breakup by Architecture:

8051 Architecture

AVR Architecture

PIC Architecture

ARM Architecture

Others

Breakup by Memory:

Embedded Memory Microcontroller

External Memory Microcontroller

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Powertrain and Chassis

Body Electronics

Safety and Security Systems

Infotainment and Telematics

Consumer Devices

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

