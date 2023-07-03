Microdermabrasion Devices Market Trends, Share, Size & Growth 2023-2028

The global microdermabrasion devices market size reached US$ 496.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 791.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2028.

Microdermabrasion devices refer to the mechanical exfoliation equipment used to improve the texture of the skin and reduce the appearance of superficial blemishes. They are generally available in crystal-tipped and diamond-tipped variants that contain specialized applicators equipped with an abrasive surface to remove impurities by gently rubbing the skin. Microdermabrasion devices utilize fine particles of non-toxic sodium bicarbonate or aluminum oxide with vacuum for drawing out debris and pollutants with suction. This process further stimulates collagen production to reduce the signs of aging while rejuvenating the skin. Consequently, microdermabrasion devices find widespread applications in treating wrinkles, sun damage, fine lines, acne scars, age spots, hyperpigmentation, melasma, etc.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of skin diseases caused by excessive exposure to UV rays, dirt, pollutants, chemicals, etc., is oneof the key factors driving the microdermabrasion devices market. Moreover, the escalating demand for pain-free and minimally invasive (MI) cosmetic procedures for self-grooming and maintaining overall aesthetics is further bolstering the market growth. In addition to this, microdermabrasion devices are being increasingly utilized in hospitals and clinics for various skin beautification procedures, to reduce blackheads and close enlarged pores, for treating dullness, acne, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, etc. This is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the launch of portable and at-home exfoliation kits and devices, which are highly effective, safe, convenient to use, etc., is expected to fuel the microdermabrasion devices market over the forecasted period.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Altair Instruments, Bio-Therapeutic Computers Pvt. Ltd., Dermaglow, DermaMed Solutions, ImageDerm Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microderm GLO, PMD Beauty, Silhouet-Tone and Skin for Life.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Crystal Microdermabrasion Devices

Diamond Microdermabrasion Devices

Breakup by Application:

Acne and Scars

Photo Damage

Anti-Aging

Hyperpigmentation

Stretch Marks

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospital

Dermatology Clinics

Home Use

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

