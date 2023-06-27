Mining Waste Management Market 2023 | Industry Share and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Mining Waste Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global mining waste management market size reached 199.7 Billion Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 266.0 Billion Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.

Mining waste management is a process of managing wastes generated during extraction, beneficiation, and processing of minerals. It comprises numerous comprehensive measures taken to remove and dispose of various forms of mining wastes, such as overburden, slurry, tailings, rock, and gangue. It eliminates the discarded materials by storing them in waste piles or the base of tailings dam embankments. It also disposes of tailings through pond storage, dry slacking, underground workings, or the ocean. Mining waste management tackles the overburden of wastes by backfilling them into the excavated mine land to improve the pH, moisture, and overall nutrient content in the soil by allowing the plantation of various trees on the site.

Mining Waste Management Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising demand for mining waste management due to the increasing extraction of minerals and ores required in various industrial applications represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, governing agencies of various countries are implying stringent policies to manage mining wastes effectively and prevent land and water pollution. In addition, the rising utilization of electric vehicles (EVs) as a sustainable mode of transportation is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing employment of mining waste management to reduce the ecological footprint of mining operations is bolstering the growth of the market.

Mining Waste Management Market Report 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

AMEC Foster Wheeler Plc (John Wood Group Plc)

Ausenco Limited

Enviropacific Services Limited

EnviroServ Waste Management Ltd.

Golder Associates Inc. (Enterra Holdings Ltd.)

Hatch Ltd.

Interwaste Holdings Limited (Séché South Africa Proprietary Limited)

Teck Resources Limited

Tetra Tech Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Ramboll Group A/S.

The report has segmented the market based on mining type, mineral/metal and waste type.

Breakup by Mining Type:

Surface

Underground

Breakup by Mineral/Metal:

Coal

Iron

Gold

Aluminium

Copper

Nickel

Others

Breakup by Waste Type:

Waste Rock

Tailings

Mine Water

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

