Mobile Anti-Malware Market Scope 2023, Upcoming Business Opportunity, Growth Rate and Forecast By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mobile Anti-Malware Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global mobile anti-malware market size reached US$ 8.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during 2023-2028.

Mobile Anti-Malware Market Overview:

Mobile Anti-Malware is software designed to detect, prevent, and remove viruses, worms, Trojans, ransomware, adware, and spyware that jeopardize the security and performance of mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. Mobile anti-malware is characterized by enhanced detection capabilities, real-time protection, automatic updates and a user-friendly interface to identify and block various types of malwares. In addition to this, the malware also has a low resource consumption that provides continuous monitoring, stay up to date with emerging threats, and minimize impact on device performance and battery life.

Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the considerable rise in the number of potential malware attacks. This can be attributed to the growing reliance of the masses on mobile devices for communication, transactions, and data storage. In line with this, the increasing sophistication of mobile malware threats including the use of links, pop-up messages or juice-jacking to exploit vulnerabilities is propelling the demand for robust anti-malware solutions.

Moreover, the growing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) resulting in potential malware infiltration through employee devices is resulting in a higher product uptake to protect corporate data and networks. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include stringent government regulations emphasizing data privacy and security, introduction of behavior-based detection and real-time threat intelligence, rising incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms in the manufacturing of anti-malware solutions.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Mobile Anti-Malware Companies Worldwide:

Ahn Labs

Avast Software

Avira

BitDefender

Doctor Web

Emsisoft

F-Secure

Kaspersky

Lookout Inc.

Malwarebytes

McAfee

Microsoft Corporation

Sophos, Symantec

Breakup by Operating System:

Android OS

Apple OS

Windows OS

BlackBerry OS

Others

Breakup by Malware Type:

Trojans

Worms

Backdoors

Ransomware

Others

Breakup by User Type:

Small and Medium Organizations

Large Organizations

Individuals

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Public/Government

Healthcare

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Utilities

Telecom and IT

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

