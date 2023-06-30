Mobile Cloud Market Share, Size, Growth Rate, Analysis 2023-2028

The latest research study “Mobile Cloud Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global mobile cloud market size reached US$ 55.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 177.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during 2023-2028.

Mobile cloud represents the cloud-based programs, information, and services designed specifically for mobile and other portable devices. This hybrid computing solution combines cloud computing and wireless networks to enhance resources for network operators, mobile users, and computing providers. Mobile clouds utilize cloud computing to deliver applications and services that are powered by remote cloud servers or environments. Three key deployment models of this program include private, public, and hybrid, offering services to subscribers based on their requirements. With this technology, data processing and storage happen outside of mobile devices, thus providing improved synchronization of information stored in one place and accessible from anywhere. By leveraging this IT architecture, mobile cloud computing applications efficiently improve reliability and scalability, increase storage capacity and processing power, maximize battery life, and simplify integration.

Mobile Cloud Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for this technology, owing to the extensive use of connected devices requiring high computational power, is among the primary factors driving the mobile cloud market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for real-time services to run sophisticated applications and the continuous technological advancements in wireless technology and cloud computing, such as HTML5 technology, are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT), on account of the inflating need for service automation, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the high preference for ease of delivering competent cloud-based applications among the consumers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing investments for improvements in network connections, the growing necessity for centralized data management, the rising utilization of smartphones in various end-use applications, and the introduction of the 5G network are anticipated to propel the mobile cloud market over the forecasted period.

Mobile Cloud Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alibaba Group

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Apple Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Kony Inc (Temenos AG)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of

Service Insights

Infrastructure

Platform

Software

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the mobile cloud market based on the service. This includes infrastructure, platform, and service.

Deployment Insights

Public

Private

Hybrid

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the mobile cloud market based on the deployment. This includes public, private, and hybrid. According to the report, private exhibited a clear dominance in the market.

User Insights

Enterprise

Consumer

A detailed breakup and analysis of the mobile cloud market based on user has also been provided in the report. This includes enterprise and consumer. According to the report, enterprise accounted for the largest market share.

Application Insights

Gaming

Finance and Business

Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Travel

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the mobile cloud market based on the application. This includes gaming, finance and business, entertainment, education, healthcare, travel, and others. According to the report, entertainment represented the largest segment.

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

