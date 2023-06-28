Mobile Mapping Market Overview, Size, Industry Share, Growth, Forecast 2023-2028

The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Mobile Mapping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on mobile mapping market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global mobile mapping market size reached US$ 31.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 72.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during 2023-2028.

What are mobile mapping?

Mobile mapping is the process of gathering geospatial information by utilizing cars, airplanes, marine vessels, and golf carts. It is usually fitted with measurement tools, inertial navigation systems (INS), advanced imagery systems, and inertial measurement units (IMU) to enable precise and fast computation. It helps with measuring, analysing, visualizing, and recording the immediate environment with the use of cameras, speed sensors, light detection and ranging radars (LiDAR), and laser scanners. Its output involves GIS data, geo-referenced video and image, and digital maps that are used for road and aerial mapping, high facility management, and emergency response planning. It offers numerous advantages, including enhanced productivity, safety, and accuracy. Some of the common deployment models associated with mobile mapping include on-premises and cloud.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the mobile mapping industry?

Continual technological advancements majorly drive the global market. This can be supported by the escalating purchases of smartphones and connected devices and the growing adoption of satellite mapping technology. Along with this, the accelerating application of the global navigation satellite system (GNSS) in environmental monitoring, accident investigation, disaster response, 3D mapping, and machinery control for accurate and up-to-date spatial data is driving the demand for mobile mapping. Apart from this, numerous organizations are inclining toward mobile mapping to acquire geospatial data for asset management, maintenance of cable networks, construction, and fleet management, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, continuous innovations in satellite mapping technology and the advent of the 5G network to deliver instant location information are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Google Inc.

Tele Atlas Survey BV

NAVTEQ Corp

Leica Geosystems AG (Hexagon AB)

Trimble Inc.

Topcon Corporation

NovAtel Inc.

Javad GNSS Inc.

Optech LLC

Mitsubishi Corporation

Immersive Media Co.

MapJack

NORC

Cyclomedia Technology B.V.

EveryScape, Inc.

Mobile Mapping Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, type, application and end-user.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Type:

3D Mapping

Licensing

Indoor Mapping

Location Based Services

Location Based Search

Breakup by Application:

Imaging Services

Aerial Mobile Mapping

Emergency Response Planning

Internet Application

Facility Management

Satellite

Breakup by End-User:

Government

Oil and Gas

Mining

Military

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

