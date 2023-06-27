Mobile Phone Accessories Market Report 2023, Industry Growth, Demand and Forecast 2028

How Big is Mobile Phone Accessories Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Mobile Phone Accessories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global mobile phone accessories market size reached US$ 85.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 120.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2023-2028.

Mobile Phone Accessories Uses:

Mobile phone accessories represent a set of various additional software or hardware applications that are not deployed as an integral component for operating smartphones as created by manufacturers. They comprise portable speakers, power banks, gaming controllers, camera lens attachments, universal serial bus (USB) cables, virtual reality (VR) headsets, and Bluetooth devices. Mobile phone accessories assist in enhancing appearance, protecting devices from several types of damage, promoting longevity of the gadget, improving the productivity of phones, augmenting sound quality, and offering optimal comfort to the users. As a result of these properties, these applications are extensively used by users for incorporating additional features and entertainment and communication purposes.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-phone-accessories-market/requestsample

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Connectivity and Development:

The escalating demand for smartphones as a cost-effective entertainment and communication medium is among the primary factors driving the mobile phone accessories market. Besides this, significant technological advancements, such as the introduction of various state-of-the-art premium battery chargers, virtual reality (VR) headsets, and wireless earphones or headphones with enhanced sound quality and noise cancellation solutions, are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the easy accessibility of high-speed internet connectivity with the support of fourth and fifth-generation (4G/5G) long-term evolution (LTE) networks and the easy availability of smartphone accessories across online and offline retail channels are also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the rising production of artificial intelligence (AI) integrated wearable devices, including smartwatches for monitoring notifications and attending calls efficiently and fitness bands to examine heart rate, body temperature, and blood pressure, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the launch of innovative screen protectors and cases to enhance privacy, protect against ultraviolet (UV) damage, and repel dust and dirt is anticipated to propel the mobile phone accessories market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Research Report:

Apple Inc

Bose Corporation

Energizer Holdings Inc

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Kingston Technology Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Plantronics Inc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Xiaomi Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Headphone/Earphone

Portable Speaker

Charger

Memory Card

Power Bank

Protective Case

Screen Guards

Popsockets

Others

Breakup by Price Range:

Premium

Mid

Low

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Related Report By IMARC Group:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800