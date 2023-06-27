Mobile Wallet Market Share, Segments, Technologies and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Mobile Wallet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on mobile wallet market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global mobile wallet market size reached US$ 142.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 387.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.43% during 2023-2028.

What are mobile wallet?

A mobile wallet is a technological innovation that has transformed the way we make payments and manage our finances. It serves as a virtual wallet where users can store their credit card details, debit card information, bank account details, and other forms of payment, eliminating the need to carry physical cash or cards. It enables users to make various types of transactions, such as payments for goods and services, peer-to-peer transfers, bill payments, and online shopping, all from the convenience of their mobile devices. It incorporates advanced security features, such as encryption, tokenization, and biometric authentication, to ensure the safety of user data and transactions. It offers convenience, security, and seamless integration with various payment methods, making them a preferred choice for consumers and businesses alike. With the rise of smartphones and the increasing adoption of digital payment solutions, mobile wallets have gained immense popularity.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the mobile wallet industry?

The widespread adoption of smartphones and the increasing penetration of internet connectivity is driving the global market. Moreover, the growing preference for cashless transactions and the convenience they offer have fuelled the demand for mobile wallets across the globe. Additionally, the increasing focus on security and fraud prevention is catalyzing the market. Besides, the integration of mobile wallets with emerging technologies, such as near field communication (NFC) and quick response (QR) codes, is creating a positive market outlook as they allow users to make contactless payments by simply tapping their devices on compatible payment terminals. Furthermore, the growing fear of virus transmission through physical cash and cards prompted a shift towards digital payment solutions, providing a significant boost to the mobile wallet market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alipay com (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc)

American Express Company

Apple Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Mastercard Incorporated

Paypal Holdings Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Squareup Pte. Ltd.

Visa Inc

Mobile Wallet Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Proximity

Remote

Breakup by Application:

Retail

Hospitality and Transportation

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

