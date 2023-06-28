Modular Kitchen Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Modular Kitchen Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, finds that The global modular kitchen market size reached US$ 35.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 45.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2023-2028.

Modular Kitchen Market Overview:

A modular kitchen is a type of kitchen design that consists of pre-made cabinets, countertops, and other components that are manufactured in standardized sizes and shapes. It comprises storage compartments and units, including a combination of base cabinets, wall cabinets, and tall units, along with drawers and shelves for keeping plates, cups, spoons, ladles, forks, bowls, knives, and colanders. It also incorporates elements such as sinks, appliances, and work surfaces for washing and drying utensils and cooking effortlessly. It is designed to be easily assembled and installed in a flexible and customizable manner. It is available in various sleek and contemporary styles and can be re-designed according to the specific requirements of homeowners. It helps to maximize storage capacity and maintain a well-organized cooking area.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Hafele

Lineadecor

Nobia

Pedini

Snaidero

Global Modular Kitchen Market Trends:

At present, the increasing demand for modular kitchens as they are functional, stylish, and flexible and help to keep the kitchen clutter-free represents one of the crucial factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, the rising investments by homeowners in remodeling and renovating their spaces are contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for personalized or customizable interior designs among homeowners which suit their unique preferences, lifestyle, and available space is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the increasing installation of modular kitchens in restaurants, cafes, and hotels is supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising construction of various deluxe apartments offering luxurious living spaces to individuals is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing focus on enhancing the functionality of living spaces Is bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Floor Cabinet

Wall Cabinet

Tall Storage

Breakup by Design:

L-Shape

U-Shape

Parallel

Straight

Island

Peninsula

Breakup by Material Used:

Lacquer Wood

High Pressure Laminates

Wood Veneers

Melamine

Metal

Others (Glass, Acrylic, etc.)

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

