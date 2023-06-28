Mosquito Repellent Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Mosquito Repellent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global mosquito repellent market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2023-2028.

Mosquito Repellent Market Overview:

Mosquito repellents are products designed to repel and deter mosquitoes from landing on the skin or in the surrounding area. They are formulated using various active ingredients that work by interfering with the mosquitoes’ sensory perception, making it difficult for them to detect humans or making the human scent unattractive to mosquitoes. Commonly used active ingredients in mosquito repellents include DEET (N, N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide), picaridin, IR3535 (3-[N-Butyl-N-acetyl]-aminopropionic acid ethyl ester), and natural botanical extracts such as citronella oil, lemon eucalyptus oil, and lavender oil. They are available in different forms, including lotions, creams, sprays, coils, and electronic devices.

Global Mosquito Repellent Market Trends:

The global market for mosquito repellents is primarily bolstered by the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue fever, Zika virus, and West Nile virus. Moreover, the rising global population, rapid urbanization, and surging travel activities are contributing to the market growth. Additionally, growing consumer awareness about the importance of personal protection against mosquito bites, coupled with the convenience and ease of use provided by repellent products, is boosting market growth. Furthermore, the expansion of distribution channels, including online retail platforms, facilitates product accessibility and contributes to market expansion.

Additionally, the development of innovative and eco-friendly repellents aligns and the increasing preference for natural and sustainable products are supporting the market growth. Apart from this, the governments and health organizations of various nations are actively promoting mosquito control and prevention measures through campaigns and initiatives, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as the inflating consumer per capita income and changing climatic conditions, are accelerating the market growth.

Key Players Included in Global Mosquito Repellent Market Research Report:

3M

Avon

Clariant

Coghlans Ltd.

Dabur International

Enesis Group

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Jyothi Laboratories

Nanjing Ronch Chemical Co. Ltd.

PIC Corporation

Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co.

Quantum Health

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

SC Johnson & Son Inc.

Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc.

Van Aroma

Vertellus Specialities Inc.Ltd. Co.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Coils

Mats

Cream

Oils

Vaporizer

Others

Breakup by Ingredients Type:

Natural Ingredients Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus Citronella Others

Synthetic Ingredients DEET Permethrin Picaridin Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

