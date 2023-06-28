Mushroom Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global mushroom market size reached US$ 63.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 90.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global mushroom market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Mushroom represents a kind of fungi that is widely considered to be edible and forms an essential part of various cuisines across the globe. Edible mushrooms are generally grown in a controlled environment with appropriate ventilation, humidity, light, nutrients, soil pH levels, and air pressure. They are a rich source of riboflavin, selenium, potassium, and Vitamin D and are proven to be highly beneficial in managing weight, building immunity, and minimizing the risks of several chronic diseases. Button, oyster, shitake, paddy, milky, and reishi are the most common types of available edible mushrooms, which are directly consumed by the households and find extensive utilization across the food processing industry. In addition, various kinds of non-edible mushrooms are also used in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors.

Global Mushroom Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding food and beverage industry and the rising health consciousness in individuals across the globe are among the primary factors driving the mushroom market. Besides this, the escalating product demand as a protein, vitamin, and mineral-rich substitute for meat, owing to the shifting dietary preferences toward vegan foods, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of mushrooms in the pharmaceutical sector, as they consist of compounds that aid in the treatment of diseases, such as hypertension and hypercholesterolemia, is also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, several advancements in packaging technologies and the development of humidity-regulating packing materials that prevent water condensation and prolong shelf-life are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the increasing consumption of organic food, the emerging trend of urbanization, and the inflating consumer expenditure capacities are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive product utilization in the manufacturing of medicines, on account of its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antitumor properties, is anticipated to propel the mushroom market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top mushroom companies being

Some of these key players include:

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

Bonduelle Fresh Europe

Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.

Monaghan Mushrooms Inc.

Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

OKECHAMP S.A.

Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc.

The Mushroom Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Mushroom Type:

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

Breakup by Form:

Fresh Mushroom

Canned Mushroom

Dried Mushroom

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Food Processing Industry

Food Service Sector

Direct Consumption

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Mushroom Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

