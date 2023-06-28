Nanofiltration Membranes Market 2023 | Industry Size and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “Nanofiltration Membranes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global nanofiltration membranes market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the nanofiltration membranes market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 692 Million Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 1,174 Million Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 9.1% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is nanofiltration membranes?

Nanofiltration membranes represent filtration technologies utilized for separating dissolved molecules and ions from liquids, particularly water. They possess pore sizes ranging from 1 to 10 nanometers, which are smaller than those found in microfiltration and ultrafiltration membranes but larger than the ones in reverse osmosis (RO). Nanofiltration membranes can be constructed from various materials, including polymers, ceramics, and metals. Their primary purpose is to remove specific contaminants from water, such as dissolved salts, organic molecules, and bacteria. While allowing water and small particles to pass through, these technologies retain larger particles and molecules. Nanofiltration membranes are extensively used in various water treatment applications, such as desalination, wastewater treatment, and drinking water purification. In addition to this, they also find widespread applications in the food and beverage industry to eliminate impurities from liquids, as well as to concentrate or separate specific components.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the nanofiltration membranes industry?

The escalating demand for clean and safe drinking water, owing to population growth and the emerging trend of urbanization, and the extensive utilization of these technologies to effectively remove contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, and dissolved ions, are primarily driving the nanofiltration membranes market. Besides this, the rising need for these techniques in the food and beverage sector for various purposes, including concentration, separation, and purification, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the elevating requirement for nanofiltration membranes in the medical industry for purifying active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) during the manufacturing process and for separating impurities, such as organic compounds, salts, and by-products, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, these techniques offer energy efficiency compared to other filtration technologies, including reverse osmosis, as they require lower operating pressures, which are expected to bolster the nanofiltration membranes market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

Polymeric

Inorganic

Hybrid

Membrane Type Insights:

Tubular Membrane

Flat Sheet Membrane

Spiral-Wound Membrane

Hollow-Fiber Membrane

Application Insights:

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Food and Beverages

Chemical and Petrochemicals

Pharmaceutical and Biomedical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Alfa Laval AB

Applied Membranes Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Koch Separation Solutions (Koch Engineered Solutions)

Nitto Denko Corporation

NX Filtration BV

Osmotech Membranes Pvt. Ltd.

Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG

SPX FLOW Inc.

Synder Filtration Inc.

Toray Industries Inc., etc.

