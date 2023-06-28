Natural Rubber Price Trends, Production Cost Analysis, Forecast, Raw Materials Costs 2023-2028 | Syndicated Analytics

The latest report by Syndicated Analytics titled “Natural Rubber Production Cost Analysis 2023-2028: Capital Investment, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Operating Cost, Industry Trends and Revenue Statistics” provides the necessary information needed to enter the natural rubber industry. Based on the most recent economic data, the study provides in-depth insights into pricing, margins, utility expenses, operating costs, capital investments, raw material requirements, and basic process flow. The techno-economic report offers the latest information about the value-chain and demand-supply scenario. The data is collated after consulting various natural rubber manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers dispersed across the local and international markets. The study is a must-read for new entrants, investors, researchers, consultants, and company strategists. It will help them better comprehend the natural rubber industry dynamics and make data-backed business decisions.
Natural rubber refers to an organic elastic hydrocarbon polymer extracted from the latex sap of Hevea and Ficus genera trees. The latex is collected from the trunk of these trees and then processed into vulcanized, gum elastic, and caoutchouc rubber variants. Natural rubber is widely utilized in manufacturing various products, including automobile tires, toys, rug pads, adhesives, tubes, surgical gloves, floatation devices, etc. It has numerous benefits, such as high resiliency, resistance against tear, vibration dampening, tensile strength, water resistance, etc. As a result, natural rubber has several applications in the auto-tire sector, latex products, conveyor belts, etc.
The expanding automotive industry is primarily driving the natural rubber market across the globe. In addition to this, the escalating demand for casual, formal, and protective footwear for adults and children made out of natural rubber is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing preference for rubber-based surgical supplies, pacemakers, and respirators is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Apart from this, the rising usage of sustainable technologies for sourcing natural rubber with minimal deforestation and wastage of resources is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing usage of natural rubber as a flooring material, as it is slip-resistant, waterproof, easy to maintain, etc., is creating a positive outlook for the global market. Besides this, numerous government initiatives towards offering financial assistance to motivate farmers to take up rubber cultivation and ensure the sustainability of the raw material are expected to cater to the growth of the natural rubber market over the forecasted period.
