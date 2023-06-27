Neodymium Oxide Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Neodymium Oxide (Nd2O3) is an extremely important and reactive rare earth metal oxide naturally found in glut. It comprises rare earth neodymium and oxygen. The oxide has a powder-like consistency and a blueish-white hexagonal crystal structure. It is hygroscopic and has thermal stability available in many forms, such as pellets, sputtering targets, pieces, tablets, and nano powder.

It offers excellent optical, chemical, and electrical properties. It has a molar mass of 336.48 g/mol and a density of 7.24 g/cm3. Its respective melting and boiling points are 2,233° C (4,051° F) and 3,760° C (6,800° F).

Key Details About the Neodymium Oxide Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Neodymium Oxide price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Neodymium Oxide Price Trend, including India Neodymium Oxide price, USA Neodymium Oxide price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Neodymium Oxide Price Trend:

Neodymium Oxide has major applications in the ceramic, glass, and optic industries. It has a key role in diverse applications, including glass colouring and tinting, lasers, and dielectrics; as catalysts and catalysts’ supports; as dopants for high-efficiency solid-state lasers; as the raw materials of the neodymium metal and neodymium alloy; in electric capacitors; and as sintering additives and additives for Mg or Al alloys and polymers.

The oxide is being widely employed due to its role in photonic applications, where it provides a yellow-to-violet up conversion emission. As an effective semiconductor, the oxide is used as a key component in diodes for high-temperature ceramics and superconductors. Also, the catalytic properties of the powder are used for the dehydrogenation of alcohols and N2 decomposition and methane’s oxidative coupling, which furthers its industrial demand.

Key Players:

Hubei Jusheng

China Minmetals Rare Earth

Qiandong Group

Neostar United

News & Recent Development

28th April 2023- The rare earth metal market declined recently, pushing the Latest neodymium oxide price at (4-26): 465000 RMB/ton. The commodity’s future looks bleak with bearish demand and the wait-and-see attitude of consumers.

