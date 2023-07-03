Network Slicing Market Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity & Growth 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Network Slicing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global network slicing market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the network slicing market?

The global network slicing market size reached US$ 377.0 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,318.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% during 2023-2028.

What is network slicing?

Network slicing refers to the method of building multiple logical and unique virtualized networks on a common physical infrastructure which is an essential network configuration component of the fifth-generation (5G)architectural landscape. It is generally created by mobile network operators (MNOs) using network functions virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN), analytics, orchestration and automation for supporting a specific application or a set of networks. It aids in minimizing operating costs, reducing capital expenditure and providing improved operational efficiency by transforming business operations and tailoring networking specifications. As a result, it is widely adopted in real-time streaming, asset management, supply chain management and network monitoring.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the network slicing industry?

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for network slicing by communication service providers. This is supported by continual improvements in the cellular network technology and the escalating preference for high-speed internet connectivity among the masses. Additionally, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the growing demand for broadband services across geographically extended areas, which is positively impacting the market. Along with this, continuous technological advancements and the deployment of the 5G services in artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications are providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, rising investments by public and private firms for upgrading the existing telecom infrastructure across multiple countries are positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of 5G network for conducting complex surgeries using robots in the healthcare sector is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the expansion of smart grids as an initiative of smart city development and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also projected to drive the market growth.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by End User:

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Transport and Logistic

BFSI

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Affirmed Networks Inc. (Microsoft Corporation)

Amdocs

Argela Technologies (Türk Telekomünikasyon A.)

Aria Networks Ltd.

BT Group plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Mavenir

NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.)

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation.

