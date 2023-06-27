Neutropenia Treatment Market Size to Reach US$ 20.19 Billion by 2028

Industry Overview of Neutropenia Treatment Market

Neutropenia treatment refers to therapies and drugs used to treat a disease that is characterized by an abnormally lower count of white blood cells or WBCs. Some commonly used treatments include colony-stimulating factors, antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, etc. These neutropenia treatment methods help fight against infections by destroying harmful yeast, fungi, and bacteria that attack the body. They even assist in reducing the likelihood of infections and stimulate the bone marrow to produce more white blood cells. Consequently, neutropenia treatment solutions are in extensive use across the globe.

How Big Is the Neutropenia Treatment Market?

The global neutropenia treatment market size reached US$ 14.51 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 20.19 Billion by 2028 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.57% during 2023-2028.

Neutropenia Treatment Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding prevalence of cancer and the elevating awareness among the masses about neutropenia and chemotherapy-related side effects and the importance of preventive measures and early diagnosis are primarily driving the neutropenia treatment market. In addition to this, the shifting preferences toward oral drugs that are available in tablet and capsule forms and the growing usage of novel drug delivery methods to improve patient convenience and adherence are also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating production of febrile neutropenia medications and the launch of new legislation by government bodies to promote the manufacturing of biosimilars are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the increasing availability of medications through online retail portals, which provide the convenience of ordering and procurement of medications at cost-effective price points, is further augmenting the global market. Moreover, the rising investments in healthcare infrastructural improvements, especially in developing countries, to promote public health are expected to propel the neutropenia treatment market over the forecasted period.

Global Neutropenia Treatment Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: Amgen Inc., BeyondSpring Inc., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd. (Kirin Holdings Company Limited), Pfizer Inc., Sandoz Inc. (Novartis AG), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., etc.

The report segmented the market based on region, treatment and distribution channel.

Treatment Insights:

Colony-Stimulating Factors

Antibiotics

Antifungals

Antivirals

Distribution channel Insights:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Insights:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

