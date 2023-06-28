Nigeria Cocoa Processing Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nigeria Cocoa Processing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the Nigeria cocoa processing market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.76% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Cocoa bean is a seed of the cocoa tree used to produce cocoa-based products through various methods, such as farming and pod storage. It can be dried using different drying methods to prevent deterioration from bacteria. It is crushed or chopped into pieces to prepare salad dressings and ice cream toppings. It reduces bitterness, helps produce chocolate flavor, and removes the mucilaginous coating to allow the cotyledons to expand. It is a rich source of magnesium, which assists in catalyzing protein synthesis and energy production. Cocoa bean also improves cognitive health, strengthens the immune system, reduces the side effects of radiation therapy, and lowers the risk of heart attack, stroke, and diabetes. It is converted into various forms, such as cocoa powder, cocoa butter, and cocoa liquor, via cocoa processing. Cocoa processing comprises cleaning, fermenting, drying, roasting, winnowing, nib grinding, alkalization, and liquor pressing of cacao beans. At present, it is widely utilized in the food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries across Nigeria.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nigeria-cocoa-processing-market/requestsample

Nigeria Cocoa Processing Market Trends:

At present, the rising awareness about the benefits of cocoa, such as uplifting mood, enhancing glucose metabolism, increasing protein synthesis and energy production, and iron transportation, among the population of Nigeria represents one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. Besides this, there is an increase in the demand for premium and high-quality cocoa in the country. This, along with the growing demand for cocoa-based products, such as cake, ice cream, shakes, and chocolates, is offering a positive market outlook. In addition, the rising adoption of cocoa to treat diarrhea, asthma, bronchitis, lung congestion, liver, and bladder and kidney ailments is bolstering the market growth in the country. Apart from this, the increasing production of cocoa in Nigeria due to favorable climatic conditions is positively influencing the market. In line with this, Nigeria is a major exporter of premium quality raw cocoa, which is aromatic and consists of smoother flavors. This, coupled with the wide availability of cocoa products through offline and online distribution channels, along with the thriving e-commerce industry, is catalyzing the demand for cocoa processing in Nigeria. Additionally, the increasing utilization of cocoa in skin care products, such as facewashes, creams, lotions, and lip balms, is strengthening the growth of the market in the country. Furthermore, the escalating demand for cocoa butter in the production of soaps and cosmetic products is supporting the growth of the market.

Nigeria Cocoa Processing Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Cocoa (Ile-Oluji) Limited

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc

Mondelez International

Olam International

Saroafrica International Limited

The report has segmented the market on the basis on bean type, product type and application.

Breakup by Bean Type:

Forastero

Criollo

Trinitario

Breakup by Product Type:

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Powder

Others

Breakup by Application:

Confectionary

Bakery

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3537&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group