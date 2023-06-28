Nigeria Mobile Money Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nigeria Mobile Money Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” the Nigeria mobile money market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 29.3% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Industry Definition and Application:

Mobile money refers to a payment service that operates under financial regulations and is utilized through mobile phones and tablets. It relies on various technologies, such as digital wallets, unstructured supplementary service data (USSD), and near-field communication (NFC), to complete payment efficiently. It is a fast, safe, and affordable way of making transactions while providing easy accessibility to consumers. It offers coupons, loyalty points, and value and membership cards to attract a wide consumer base. It allows users to make deposits, account transfers, withdrawals, bill payments, and balance inquiries directly from their mobile phones.

Mobile money provides more convenient payment solutions compared to traditional cash-based transaction methods. It reduces transaction costs for users and aids in managing the cash flows of individuals effectively. It also assists firms in investing and building capital while enhancing the development and expansion of business. It facilitates the transparency of transactions, earnings, and remittances, which improves tax collection and savings for households. As it is widely utilized for transferring money internationally and paying education fees and utility bills, the demand for mobile money is rising in Nigeria.

Nigeria Mobile Money Market Trends:

The growing need for mobile-based financial services due to the limited access to brick-and-mortar financial institutions, especially across the rural areas of Nigeria, is primarily propelling the demand for mobile money services. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness towards various advantages of mobile money, such as lower transaction costs, ease of accessibility, 24/7 availability, etc., is also providing a thrust to the market.

Moreover, several financial institutions are also providing loan and insurance policies through mobile money platforms, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing integration of numerous e-commerce platforms with mobile money services for providing discounts, cashback, rewards, etc., during the purchase of goods, travel booking, bill payments, etc., is anticipated to further drive the demand for mobile money in Nigeria over the forecasted period.

Nigeria Mobile Money Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Cellulant Nigeria Limited

Ecobank Nigeria Limited (Ecobank Transnational Incorporated)

Funds and Electronic Transfer Solutions Ltd

Fortis Mobile Money Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Pagatech Limited

Pocket Moni

ReadyCash

Teasy International Company Limited

VTNetwork Limited.

Breakup by Technology:

USSD

Mobile Wallets

Others

Breakup by Nature of Payment:

Person to Person

Person to Business

Business to Person

Business to Business

Breakup by Business Model:

Bank Led Model

Non Bank Led Model

Breakup by Transaction Type:

Peer to Peer Domestic Remittance Intra City P2P Inter State P2P International Remittance Outbound Remittance Inbound Remittance

Bill Payments and Airtime Top-ups Credit Card Payment Fuel Bills Healthcare and Wellness Bills Rental Payment Mobile and DTH Recharge Others

Travel Booking Offline Travel Booking Online Travel Bookings Online Flight Bookings Online Bus and Train Bookings Online Hotel Bookings Others

Others

