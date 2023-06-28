Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global non-invasive prenatal testing market size reached US$ 3.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during 2023-2028.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Overview:

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) has emerged as a revolutionary approach in prenatal care, offering expectant parents a safer and more accurate means of assessing fetal health. Unlike traditional invasive procedures like chorionic villus or amniocentesis sampling, which carry a small risk of miscarriage, NIPT allows for the detection of genetic abnormalities through a simple blood test taken from the mother. It analyzes cell-free fetal DNA (cffDNA) present in the maternal bloodstream, providing valuable insights into the fetus’s chromosomal health. The components of NIPT typically involve a blood sample from the mother, which is then processed to isolate and analyze the cffDNA. Additionally, advanced sequencing techniques are employed to identify specific chromosomal abnormalities, such as Patau syndrome (trisomy 13), Down syndrome (trisomy 21), and Edwards syndrome (trisomy 18).

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market/requestsample

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Trends:

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is primarily propelled by several key drivers, including the rising demand for safer and more reliable prenatal screening options. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the advantages of NIPTs and the advancements in sequencing technologies and bioinformatics are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, government initiatives and supportive reimbursement policies in various countries are facilitating the accessibility of NIPT, further boosting its market growth. Besides this, the increasing average maternal age and the subsequent higher risk of chromosomal abnormalities in pregnancies have compelled the expectant parents to increasingly seek non-invasive procedures, which is driving the market growth. Other factors, such as the burgeoning global population and surging investments in research and development (R&D) activities, are accelerating the market growth.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2086&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Companies In Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Berry Genetics Inc.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE Healthcare, Igenomix

Illumina Inc.

Laboratory Corporation

Natera Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Yourgene Health

Breakup by Product Type:

Consumables

Instrument

Breakup by Test Type:

Materni 21

Harmony

Panaroma

Verifi

NIFTY

Others

Breakup by Technology:

NGS

WGS

Others

Breakup by Test Type:

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests

Others

Breakup by Application:

Trisomy

Microdeletions Syndrome

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800